Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to provide an enabling environment for the Sustainability of Socio-economic activities to thrive.

Governor Mbah gave the charge when he received the Ambassador of Indonesia To Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap in Enugu.

The private sector has a great role to play in a country’s economy growth and development.

National Bureau of Statistics 2022 data outlines factors that will enhance private sector growth, which includes economic Friendly government regulations, tax incentives, favorable marketplaces, provision of power, security, trade infrastructure and educate the Youths to be quality instrument for growth indices.

Nigeria with over 200 million population is expected to serve as a hotspot for private sector investments that will lead to several advantages for the country’s economy.

In a bid to cultivate the opportunity created By Governor Peter Mbah’s administration for improved investment climate, Indonesia Ambassador to Nigerian has laid bear to his country’s interest to invest in the state Economy.

He expressed their interest in Solid minerals Agriculture, Investment in power generation, Mining, and Education development.

Governor Mbah reassures his administration’s deliberate approach to make Enugu the number one investment destination in Nigeria.

This trade parley is expected to enhance exponential employment opportunities, boost business/investment climate, and grow the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

