The Non Academic Staff of Universities is asking for proper funding of Nigerian education to reflect the 25 per cent budgetary provision as recommended by UNESCO.

At its 8th quadrennial delegates conference in Ilorin, the union also urged the federal government to put in place measures that protect the rights of people mostly affected by fuel subsidy removal.

Advertisement

It’s the gathering of delegates of the non academic staff union of educational and associated institutions from across the country.

They are here at the University of Ilorin for the union’s trade group council conference to discuss burning labour issues and also elect a new set of executive members.

National issues such as funding of education, fuel subsidy removal, corruption, security, electricity tariff and unpaid salaries and allowances dominate their discussions.

Advertisement

They acknowledge that the country is going through a challenging period and appeal to President Bola Tinubu to use his wealth of experience to fix all the sectors.

