The Kwara state government is asking Alumni Associations of various institutions to join hands with the government to effectively fund education.

Deputy governor of the state, Kayode Alabi made the appeal during a lecture commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Established in 1973 as Kwara State College of Technology, the institution was later renamed as the Kwara state Polytechnic in 1991.

The Polytechnic is now 50 years old.

At a public lecture to mark the event, the need to properly fund the institution again came to the fore.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Abdul Mohammed, who reeled out some of his modest achievements discloses that funding has been the major challenge of the institution.

In his remarks, the Kwara state deputy governor, Kayode Alabi underscores the need for alumni associations and other stakeholders to work with government to properly fund education.