The need for government and humanitarian organisations to invest massively in the education sector in Nigeria is a way stakeholders believe will improve the sector and address the issue of out of school children.

They made their views known at the commemoration of the international Day of Education in Maiduguri.

Governments at all levels have continued to seek better ways of funding education.

But attacks on schools and other educational institutions have caused a huge setback to efforts of government and the private sector.

In northeast, more than 1,400 schools have been destroyed since 2009, no thanks to the Boko Haram Insurgency.

But as peace gradually returns, government and non governmental organizations are taking a more holistic approach to addressing these challenges.

Stakeholders say there is need for more investment in the education sector and skill acquisition, as this would go a long way in dealing with issues of learning crises.

This year, the focus is on the crucial role of education and teachers in the fight against hate speech, which is seen as a tool of destruction.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has promised to continue working with government and donor agencies towards elevating the standards of education for girls and boys affected by conflict to give them a better future.