In line with preparations ahead of an executive order by President Bola Tinubu seeking to stop the exit of manufacturing firms from the country, Minister of industry, trade and investment Doris Uzoka- Anite alongside minister of state for health and social welfare Tunji Alausa are meeting with manufacturers of needles and syringes to discuss medium- and long-term solutions to permanently resolve the challenges affecting the manufacturing sector.

The heavy reliance on importation of almost all goods and services has gravely affected local manufacturers in Nigeria who suffer as a result of the unfair competition.

This may end soon with the renewed determination by Government to empower local manufacturing of goods especially in the pharmaceutical industry.

In the last few months major pharmaceutical companies have exited the shores of the country due to certain harsh economic realities leading to extreme hikes in pharmaceutical products and consumables, but in a swift response, the President says this will soon end.

This will be done through an executive order which will incorporate practical solutions, quick wins, and medium and long term solutions to completely and permanently resolve the challenges confronting manufacturing in the country.

This meeting between the needles and syringes manufactures in Nigeria, minister of industry, trade and investment alongside the minister of state for health and social welfare is to find quick fixes to manage the evolving situation.

Some of the measures may also require a reduction or outright ban on the importation of syringes and needles into the country.

Five companies are presently still operating in the country and they want practical and immediate solutions towards clearing up the bottlenecks challenging the sector that will give hope of growth prospects.

All policies will be incorporated in the executive order for solutions on how the country can get these problems completely and permanently solved.