The Nasarawa State Human Capital Development Agency has organised a two-day advocacy summit to build synergy among key drivers of the six thematic areas in the state.

The Summit which is in collaboration with the Africa Human Capital Development Plus is geared towards improving Socio-economic Wellbeing of the people of the state.

The poor standard of education, lack of proper healthcare delivery, gender inequality among others, are some of the factors dominating global discourse.

In Nasarawa State, the Human Capital Development Agency has prioritized six Thematic Areas to tackle these challenges head on.

The Thematic Areas includes Health and Nutrition; Education; Labour Force Participation; Youth; Social Development; and Local Government Community Development.

This advocacy summit is organized by the agency in collaboration with the Africa Human Development Plus.

The aim is to build synergy among the key drivers of Human Capital Development Thematic Areas to achieve its goals.

The Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe is confident that the state has the resources to better the lives of its people and wants the key drivers to properly harness them.

The participants who are heads of key ministries, departments and agencies have given assurance of their commitment in achieving the Human Capital Development goals.

The advocacy workshop is expected to boost the capacity of the participants to enable them formulate favourable policies that would tackle societal challenges.