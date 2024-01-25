Reactions have continued to trail the white paper on Chieftaincy issued by the Osun State Government ordering a fresh selection processes for the appointment of some traditional rulers in the State.

The affected traditional rulers, Aree of Iree, Owa of Igbajo and Akirun of Ikirun were presented with staff of office and instruments of appointment by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

But his Successor, Ademola Adeleke on assumption of office ordered them to vacate their palaces and set-up a committee to review the processes that brought them in.

Thirteen months after, the Governor released a white paper ordering a fresh selection processes in Igbajo and Iree while declaring Akirun stools vacant.

The State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress immediately faulted the white paper.

Advertisement

This brings about this Press Conference addressed by representatives of five out of the six ruling houses in one of the affected communities, Iree.