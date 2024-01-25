The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has queried the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development over the diversion of its N4 billion COVID-19 intervention fund.

At its resumed probe into COVID-19 expenditure by government agencies, the committee accused the Institute of flouting the law.

A three-man team from the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, led by its Director General, Peter Adigwe, appears before the Committee on the utilisation of the N4 billion COVID-19 intervention fund.

Mr. Adigwe admitted he led the research team during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said N2 billion each was allotted for recurrent expenditure and capital projects, but more money was spent on capital items.

Peter Adigwe tells the lawmakers that majority of the funds allocated to capital expenditure went into equipping 15 laboratories in NIPRD and building a 5-storey facility.

But the legislators picked holes in many of the line items submitted by the Institute.

They disagreed with the Director General over comments that the Institute diverted the COVID-19 fund for other purposes, particularly because it was not being funded.

The Committee says it uncovered varying discrepancies and directed the Institute to tidy up its documents for another appearance.

It also summoned three Contracting firms awarded the supply of equipment.