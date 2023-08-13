The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the Abuse of Two Trillion, Three Hundred Billion Naira of Tertiary Education Trust Fund for projects, has commenced investigation in Nasarawa State.

Five Tertiary Institutions in the state have received the Sum of Forty-Three Billion Naira from the disbursed fund spanning between 2011 to 2023.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFUND) was established in 2011 by the Federal Government to bridge the gap of infrastructural deficits in government-owned tertiary institutions across the country.

Since the commencement of the scheme a total sum of 2.3 trillion naira has been disbursed, even though, there is a discrepancy of 5 billion naira in amounts remitted by Federal Inland Revenue Service and the amount received by the scheme.

This visit by the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives is to intimate the governor of their mission to investigate the usage of the fund in the state.

The committee feels that most tertiary institutions across the country have not properly utilized the fund.

The Nasarawa State Government is backing the move by the committee and is committed towards ensuring transparency and accountability.

The Committee will commence visits to the five tertiary institutions to interact with their heads and get documents that enable it come up with a report.