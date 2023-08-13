The Oyo state police command has arrested a forty year old man for selling his one-day-old grandchild for a sum of seven hundred thousand naira.

The Police also arrested other criminal syndicates for different heinous crimes in the state.

Child trafficking in Nigeria has become a distressing and a deeply concerning issue that continues to plague Nigeria, posing a serious threat to the safety and well-being of children.

This is as a team of Police operatives attached to Oyo Command Monitoring unit apprehended a grandfather who harvested a day-old baby girl from her teenage mother to a criminal cartel that operates a baby factory in Abia State.

The suspect further explained why and how he moved the day-old baby to Abia State where he sold her to the owner of a baby factory located at Obehi, Okwa West in Abia State for N700,000.

The suspected buyer of the baby, says she bought the baby following a request from a couple who are childless.

Other suspects arrested by the Command include armed robbers, secret cult members with dangerous weapons, hoodlums who specialised in stealing cars, and notorious criminal receivers, among others.