Police parade suspected vehicle hijackers, others in Oyo

The Oyo State Command of Nigerian Police has arrested some suspected armed robbers, who specialised in hijacking and diverting articulated vehicles, loaded with valuable goods.

The command also paraded other suspects for snatching a car from the owner during a trip in Ekiti State.

In its efforts to neutralising criminal elements in Oyo State, the Police arrested the suspects for dispossessing a car owner of his vehicle, during a trip to Ekiti state.

The suspects were intercepted in Ibadan by men of the Nigerian Police, while attempting to deliver the stolen vehicle to one of their accomplices in Lagos.

The alleged robbers confessed to the incident, revealing that the car was stolen from the owner while he was traveling between Erio-Ekiti and Aromoko-Ekiti.

Also paraded were members of a criminal gang, who specialis in hijacking articulated vehicles and diverting the goods they are carrying to where they can be looted.

The police said the suspects hijacked and diverted a trailer, loaded with 130 bags of rice, worth more than four point six million naira.

The driver of the vehicle, who expressed shock at the incident wondered how they got such information.

The police also paraded some motorcycle robbers and recovered 20 TONNES of vegetable oil, worth twenty two million naira from other suspects.