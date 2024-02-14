The Oyo state police command has arrested two suspects who specialize in using Human Head and other vital Organs for Ritual Purpose.

The suspects were arrested in Saki town, and a human skull was recovered from them.

While addressing newsmen during the parade, the police spokesperson in Oyo state Adewale Osifeso revealed that the human Head was cut off from a freshly exhumed Corpse and a local pot containing some concoctions were recovered from the possession of the suspected Ritualists.

One of the suspects confessed that the harvested Human Skull was from a corpse at burial ground and was to be used for Money Rituals.

In the same vein, the police also arrested the killer of former permanent secretary in Oyo state, Olaitan Gbenle, at her apartment Apata area Ibadan on the 10th of November, 2023.

One of the suspects explained that they had killed the victim because she could recognise of them during the operation.

Similarly, a group who was allegedly responsible for an attack on a pregnant woman in labour while on her way to the hospital for delivery with her husband was also paraded.