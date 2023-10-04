The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police has arrested and paraded four suspects in connection to the murder of retired Justice Margaret Igbetar, who was murdered late August 2023.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Makurdi said the suspects have since confessed to the crime.

On the 24th of August, this year, A former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Benue State, Margaret Igbetar, was murdered at her residence at Gboko Road, Makurdi.

The commissioner added that the suspect who eventually confessed to having planned and recruited other people to help him in killing his Aunty, the late Justice, led a team of detectives to Adikpo, in Kwande Local Government Area, where the rest of the suspects were arrested.

Among those that were arrested was Aondohemba Joseph, a nephew to the deceased.

Joseph had alleged that the late Justice Igbetar was holding his father’s property which should have been bestowed on him, but she had refused to relinquish it to him.

He narrated his role in the killing of his aunt.

The driver to the deceased who was also arrested, corroborated their statements by admitting that he was the one who allowed the gang access to the house.

The police commissioner commends the Benue people for their patience and cooperation.

He pledged that the command will continue to do its best to rid the state of crime.