Police in Imo State says they have arrested suspected killers of Divisional police officer and an inspector at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the State.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Owerri, they also recovered arms and ammunition and vehicles used for their operations.

Last week at Ezinihite Mbaise, gunmen killed a traditional ruler, a party ward Chairman then the DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise and an inspector of police.

Security Operatives in the State swung into action to arrest those behind the dastardly act.

The Commissioner of police in the State Danjuma Aboki while parading the suspects said his men in synergy with the military stormed the camp of the criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala Local Government area.

Among the suspects arrested is a native doctor who allegedly prepares charms for the suspects. They spoke on their level of involvement in the crime.

Among the exhibits recovered from the suspects include; Five AK-47 riffles, two belonging to the slain DPO and the Inspector. Six magazins containing 220 live ammunition, Six action guns, 121 rounds of live cartridges, one revolver, 4 locally made pistols, three Toyota venza cars, including the one used in attacking the DPO, one Toyota Highlander SUV, IEDs and Biafra currencies.