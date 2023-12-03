Tech experts say Nigeria might be able to capture a significant share of a projected $109.1 billion global remote work market by 2025, which according to a recent report by McKinsey & Company, is expected to grow by 20% annually over the next five years.

Also the Cloud Migration Services Market in terms of revenue estimated to be worth $11.23 billion in 2022, is estimated to hit $58.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% according to a new report.

The sub-saharan country is well-positioned to benefit from this trend due to its large and young population, its growing middle class and improving infrastructure, however, Nigeria’s ability to capture a share of this market will depend on its preparedness.

In light of this tech experts across the globe converged on Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, at an event themed, “Cloud Connect to discuss the way forward for Nigeria and how the country’s youth, unarguably the driving force perfectly suited to drive the sector, can gain the requisite skills, training and experience to compete favourably with their mates globally, working remotely.