Seven months after the inauguration of the second Niger Bridge the Contractor, Julius Berger has formally handed over the multibillion Naira project to the federal government.

In a brief ceremony at Asaba end of the bridge the minister of works, Dave Umahi confirmed that the vandalized portions have fixed as he noted that bridge will be tolled when completed and it is open for concessioning to any private company who will be ready to complete all the ancillary roads.

the minister also says the ministry will be working out modalities to ease traffic at the old and new bridges during he festive period