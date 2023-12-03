Over 200 volunteer lawyers representing the 19 Northern States and Abuja have raised concerns regarding what they perceive as a worrying pattern of judicial interference in electoral outcomes.

They highlighted that such interference is often facilitated through legal technicalities.

During a press conference held on Sunday in Kaduna, the forum of volunteer lawyers strongly criticized the verdict of the Appeals Court concerning the Kano Governorship election, labeling it a miscarriage of justice.

The lawyers condemned the clerical error evident in the five paragraphs of the Certified True Copy of the appeal court judgment, considering it an egregious mistake that has significantly eroded confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisement

They emphasized the potential impact of such decisions on disrupting the balance of power and undermining the electorate’s choices.

They also advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of the Electoral Act proposing reforms that involve restricting the courts’ authority to unilaterally declare election winners and suggesting reruns in areas affected by electoral irregularities.