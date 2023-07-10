President of the United States Joe Biden has advised caution in the interim about Ukraine’s application to join NATO, warning that the alliance’s mutual defense commitment might cause it to become involved in a conflict with Russia.

Prior to his three-nation trip, which will be dominated by the NATO meeting in Lithuania intended to show sympathy with Ukraine in its war against Russia.

According to Zelenskiy, inviting Ukraine to join NATO would convey a statement that the Western defense alliance is not afraid of Moscow.

Ukraine should have unambiguous security guarantees while it is not a member of NATO, and Zelenskiy stated in an interview broadcast on Sunday that this would be one of his aims in Vilnius.

The NATO membership of Sweden, whose accession to the alliance has been blocked by both Hungary and Turkey, will be part of the agenda in Vilnius. New members must be approved by a unanimous vote of all existing NATO members.

A centerpiece of Biden’s visit to Lithuania will be a speech he will deliver at Vilnius University on Wednesday night.

Some Democratic lawmakers on Sunday raised concerns about Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. The artillery shells release dozens of bomblets that cause destruction over wide areas and unexploded ordnance can pose hazards for decades.

The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, stated that Ukraine has given written assurances that it will not use cluster bombs in Russia or inhabited areas.

Biden’s final destination will be in Helsinki, where he will meet with the leaders of Finland’s newest NATO member and attend a conference of US and Nordic leaders.