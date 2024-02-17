A bipartisan US congressional delegation will visit Hungary as pressure mounts on Budapest to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership when parliament returns from its winter break.

According to the report, Hungary is the only NATO country that has not ratified Sweden’s application, a procedure that requires the support of all members, causing strained relations with the US and creating concerns among its allies.

Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022, marking a major shift in stance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has stronger connections with Russia than other EU and NATO members, has stated that his government supports Sweden’s membership in the alliance, although the law has yet to be implemented.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy said in a statement on Friday the senators would travel to Hungary “on a mission focused on strategic issues confronting NATO and Hungary”.

Sweden’s NATO accession is an issue that directly affects the United States national security and also the security of the alliance as a whole, US Ambassador David Pressman said this month.

However, Sweden’s NATO bid could be ratified when parliament reconvenes in late February, the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group has said.

Sweden’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that he expects that Hungary to approve the application soon.