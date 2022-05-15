Finland to apply for Nato membership

Finland government announced on Sunday that the country will apply for Nato membership.

Since Moscow ordered an invasion of Ukraine in February, the Nordic country, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, has been edging closer to joining the alliance.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, paving the way for the 30-member military alliance to expand.

The decision is expected to be approved by the Finnish Parliament this week, but it is merely a formality.

Following that, a formal membership application will be submitted to Nato headquarters in Brussels.

Ms Marin stated that while the decision needed to be confirmed by parliament, she was confident that when parliament reconvened on Monday, MPs would debate the historic move “with determination and responsibility.” She stated that Finland’s application “will be based on a strong mandate.”

According to projections, the bid will be supported by a large majority of the country’s 200-member parliament.

Mr Niinisto called it a “historic day” for Finland and declared that “a new era is beginning.”

Sweden is expected to decide whether or not to apply to Nato in the coming days.

Nato Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stated on Sunday that “Finland and Sweden are already the military alliance’s closest partners.” While Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recovered from Covid-19, he presided over meetings in Berlin.

Finland’s announcement comes just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Mr Niinisto that joining Nato would be a “mistake” because the country faces “no security threats.”