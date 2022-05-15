UK set to relocate 50 migrants to Rwanda

UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson has stated that fifty migrants will be sent to Rwanda in the next two weeks as part of the government’s contentious resettlement policy.

People found to have entered the UK illegally face being flown to Rwanda in East Africa for resettlement under the new policy.

The £120 million deal has drawn widespread criticism both within and outside the country.

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated last month that she did not support the policy due to concerns about its “legality, practicality, and efficacy.”

Johnson however dismissed the concerns, asserting that his administration is ready for any legal challenges.

Migrants who are sent to the east African country will be housed while their asylum applications are processed.

They will be offered residency if they are granted refugee status, but they will not be granted refugee status in Britain or flown back, regardless of the outcome of their application.

The scheme has caused fear among asylum seekers, with some going into hiding and one attempting suicid, according to the Red Cross and the Refugee Council.

Despite criticism that there isn’t enough evidence to show the policy is cost-effective, Ms Patel has taken personal responsibility for pushing it through.

She insisted that those “making dangerous, unnecessary, and illegal journeys to the UK may be relocated to Rwanda to have their asylum claims considered and to rebuild their lives there, helping to break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life.”

The Home Office announced earlier this week that it would begin informing the first group of migrants.

Small boat crossings have continued, with 792 migrants arriving on British shores in the week of May 2-8, according to the latest government figures.

Mr Johnson stated that there is a “huge flowchart” in place to assist with the anticipated legal challenges.