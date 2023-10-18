Following the incidence of flooding already being experienced in the Neighbourhood of Ajegunle, Kara and additional alert issued by the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority on operation of Oyan Dam for flood in September and October, Lagos State Government on Wednesday asked all residents of the Ogun River banks to relocate immediately.

The affected catchment areas include Alagbole, Meiran, Maidan, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode-Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku, Maidan, Lekki-Ajah and the Lagos Lagoon boundaries.

The latest alert which emanated from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is a follow up to a public statement issued by the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority on Monday showing rainfall and average water released monthly for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023 till mid October and warning of possible inundation by flooding which is already happening.

The statement signed by Honourable Commissioner, Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab showed that comparatively for the Year 2021, total rainfall was 969mm while for 2022, it was 1,140mm when compared with the first 10 months of this year, rainfall amounted to 1,410.1mm which was a significant rise.

In addition, for the amount of water spilled by the River Basin Authority for the whole of 2021, it amounted to 1,140mcm, while for 2022, the amount of water spilled was slightly higher at 1,475.6mcm while for the 10 months of this year, a very significant 2,274 has been released with 532.2mcm and 348.7mcm released in September and October respectfully.

According to the statistical table released by the River Basin Authority, the amount of rainfall recorded from January to October 2023 (1,410.0mm) indicated that most of the rainfall in the area has fallen.

Likewise, the volume of water released from January to October 15, 2023 is more than the average synthesized Annual Flow volume of 1770Mcm against a Gross Storage of 27+90Mcm.

He stated that the utmost concern of the state government is safety of lives and properties of residents and this explains the urgent call for relocation by those affected, adding that safety of lives and properties is the uppermost.

Wahab added that the alert has become necessary because there is much water to be expected in October 2023 in addition to the heavy downpours that is usually associated with the months of September and December every year along Ogun River Basin and other related predictions and warning from Nigeria Metrological Services (NIMET), Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)and other related Agencies.

The Commissioner reiterated his appeal to all residents across the state to be wary of the fact that Lagos is a coastal city that is bound to experience flash flood and it is expedient for them to cooperate with the state government in ensuring the success of measures put in place including the early warning alert to mitigate the effects of flash flooding.