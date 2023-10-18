National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Shehu Gabam said the party will deploy all legal and constitutional means to fight any attempts to intimidate the party Governorship Candidate Murtala Yakubu Ajaka and the supporters across the country.



The Chairman said this during an event in Abuja themed Evening with Muri which was organized by finance committee of MURI/SAM Campaign Council.

The National Chairman of SDP Shehu Gabam is sending a note of warning to those who is behind the unwarranted attacks on the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP Murtala Yakubu Ajaka and supporters who had suffered several attacks which was believed to be politically sponsored in the past months.

Advertisement

The event which was put together by the finance committee of MURI/Sam Campaign Council is mandated to raise funds for the campaign project in Kogi State and to also unveil the MURI-SAM Manifesto for Confluence Development Agenda.

The Governorship candidate Murtala Yakubu Ajaka said he will do everything within his power to justify the peoples trust in him.

The National Chairman of SDP Shehu Gabam is also calling on the President of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct all his service chefs to secure Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa State.

Advertisement

The Event was attended by SDP Supporters across the Three Senatorial district and other friends and family of Murtala Yakubu Ajaka and his Deputy Samuel Abenemi who said they believe in their dreams to rescue Kogi State from mismanagement.

Advertisement