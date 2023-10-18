Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has raised concerns about a looming Third World War with the ongoing crisis in many countries across the globe.

At the 2023 Annual Public Lecture of the Society for International Relations Awareness, SIRA, Kayode Fayemi also called on African countries to end the era of receiving development aid and support from competing powers.

These indeed are not the best of times for many nations across the globe.

From the slaughter in the Middle East, war of perdition in Ukraine, the barbaric conflict in Yemen, the blood war in Sudan, the unending war in Somalia and the latest Israel-Hamas offensives, the world is no doubt in turbulence and the fate of Africa hangs in the balance.

The Society for International Relations Awareness, SIRA, is a non governmental organisation saddled with the task of creating awareness about international relations in Nigeria and the continent of Africa.

Every year since 2010, SIRA has held an annual lecture to draw attention to issues affecting Africa and the world at large.

The organiser says there is the urgent need for Africa to rethink its strategy for development.

‘Africa, In the Turbulence of a World in Search of Direction’, is the theme for this year’s lecture delivered by former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

His lecture addresses the evolving dynamics that Africa faces in an ever-changing global landscape.

He examines the challenges across nations and speaks on how Africa can handle the current changes of the world.

For Africa to find its place, the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, challenges African leaders to rely less on financial aid and support from developed nations.

With the increasing wave of crisis across nations, the Guest Lecturer expresses worry about a looming third world war.

