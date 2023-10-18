The joint special task force operating in Plateau State, Operation Safe Haven, has inaugurated 29 joint committee members to help in the implementation of all recommendations brought forward by the fact-finding committee for the restoration of peace in crisis communities in the state.

Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bassa, council areas of Plateau, are the worst affected by recent attacks and reprisal attacks in Plateau State.

The Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven has been working tirelessly to restore peace and normalcy to crisis-affected areas in the state.

As part of efforts to consolidate the peace efforts, it is inaugurating an additional 29-member committee to join the existing implementing committee across warring communities.

The committee is to see to the implementation of all recommendations brought forward by the fact-finding committee.

The STF Commander, after inaugurating the committee, charged them to assist the operation Safe Haven in the task given to them.

Some members of the committee commend the STF commander for the decision taken and promise to do their best to achieve the task before them.