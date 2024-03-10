Three persons suspected to have masterminded the abduction and killing of a leader of a Fulani community in the southern part of Kaduna State have been arrested and paraded before journalists at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos.

The latest suspects are alleged to have been terrorizing communities in southern Kaduna and Plateau State in recent times.

The leadership of Operation Safe Haven, mandated to restore normalcy across crisis communities in Plateau State and the southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has recorded another success.

These three suspects are believed to have masterminded the abduction and the eventual killing of the leader of a Fulani community in the Ikulu community of the Zangon Kataf council area of Kaduna State.

A 2 million naira ransom was paid to the kidnappers, but they later killed the community leader.

Another group of suspects paraded, were two brothers accused of killing their biological father in an attempt to inherit his wealth, the killers of a retired military officer in a community in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State were also paraded.

The Command also raided a railway vandals hideout and recovered vandalized railway slippers and other stolen items.

The police authorities assured that Sponsors of criminal activities, perpetrators, and mischief-makers in Operation Safe Haven areas of mission will be arrested and face the wrath of the law.

Residents were also encouraged to report any suspected criminal activities to the security operatives.