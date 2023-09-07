The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has met with traditional leaders in the Barkin Ladi Council area of Plateau State in order to find a long-term solution to the ongoing attacks in communities across the state.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and develop a resolution aimed at bringing lasting peace to the problematic area and fostering peaceful coexistence among residents of all tribes, ethnicities, and religions.

Traditional leaders from 13 districts in Plateau State’s Barkin Ladi Council region converged.

For years, the neighborhood has been subjected to a succession of gunman attacks, and efforts to combat the threat have had no positive outcomes.

The meeting will be hosted by Major General Abdullsalam Abubakar, Commander of Operation Safe Haven.

It is part of his non-kinetic approach to fulfilling his objective of restoring normalcy and ultimate peace to the state’s crisis communities.

According to the GOC, among other things, crime syndicates of all races are impacting the insecurity in the afflicted communities.

The activities of criminal groups like arm trafficking,cattle rustling and poisoning, wilful farm destruction, and organized crime continue to exacerbate the crisis in the areas.

The need for collaboration between all the traditional rulers and all stakeholders was emphasized in order to rid the state of all criminal elements hiding .

In a related development, the troops of Operation Safe Haven have neutralized some suspected bandits and arrested over 67 suspected criminals disturbing the peace of locals in Mangu, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi.

Several items, including arms and ammunition, along with over three hundred rustled cows, were recovered from the suspects.

The Commander urged all stakeholders to work together to disrupt

the activities of the criminal syndicate as well as supporting the security operatives in their peace efforts in the state.