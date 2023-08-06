As Part of efforts to rid Plateau State and its environs from the activities of illegal arms dealers, m Operation Safe Haven has handed over several seized arms to the national center for the control of small arms and light weapons in Jos.

The commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdullsalam Abubakar, while displaying the seized weapons, said the STF personnel have sworn to defend the country and protect the lives and property of citizens, devoid of any sentiment.

Communities in Plateau State are still under attack, with over 600 people having been killed in the State from April of this year to date.

The recurring situation has pushed the men of Operation Safe Haven into action.

14 AK 47 rifles, 1 GS rifle, 8 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 1 English pistol, 21 locally fabricated pistols, one RPG-7 tube, 1,522 rounds of ammunition, and other weapons illegally owned by some people were seized and are being handed over to the appropriate agency.

The representative of the National Center for the Control of Light Arms and Small Weapons applauds the Commander of Operation Safe Haven for this achievement.