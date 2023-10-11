Operation Safe Haven has again met with key critical stakeholders from the Mwaghavul and Fulani communities in the locality for a way forward.

The meeting is to prevent likely reprisal attacks and further acts of law-breaking following the recent attack and killing of a Fulani traditional ruler in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State

Representatives of the Mwaghavul and Fulani communities gathered for a meeting to discuss way forward.

The killing of the paramount ruler of the Fulani community in the area by alleged criminals, has brought has brought about tension and fear following the recovery of the remains of the deceased monarch

It was rumoured that the Fulani community was planning revenge for the gruesome murder of their leader in the area.

The Emir of Wase, who happens to be a Fulani by tribe, chaired the engagement together with the Paramount of the Mwaghavul nation.

Several issues regarding finding a lasting solution and how to prevent possible reprisal attacks were deliberated by the representatives of the warring communities present.