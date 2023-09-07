Enugu state government has restated its commitment to ensuring that water is available in the state capital within 180 days, as promised by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

The government also stated that it will declare when it will begin distributing Palliative Care after adding to the amount supplied by the Federal Government in order to reach the 260 political wards.

The National Bureau of Statistics 2020 data revealed that Enugu is the best-performing state economically in the South East and ranks fifth overall in Nigeria, in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)

Economic Confidential, an intelligence publication, lists Enugu as one of the six states that is economically viable in Nigeria. Others are Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kwara and Kaduna.

Access to portable water has been identified as the challenge most residents face.

Upon resumption of office, Governor Peter Mbah promised to ensure the bottlenecks are addressed, starting with providing water for residents of Enugu Metropolis.

At a news conference, the state government gave an update on measures adopted to hasten the actualization of the project.

It identified some challenges that seemed unsurmountable, but were quickly rectified with the help of the Technical team.

On the Palliatives provided by the federal government to cushion the effect of Subsidy Removal, the state government said it is purchasing more items to augment the 8,400 bags of rice provided by the government.

The state however disclosed that it will soon commence massive construction and rehabilitation works on Abakpa, Emene, GRA, Idaw River Awkunanaw and others road infrastructure, as soon as the rains are over