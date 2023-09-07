The corpse of a student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has been discovered in a shallow grave within the school’s campus.

Atanda Modupe was a two hundred student of Nursing in the institution who was declared missing fee days ago.

There is palpable tension at the federal university, Oye Ekiti following the discovery of the corpse of a two hundred level nursing student, Atanda Modupe within the campus.

She was reportedly killed and buried in a shallow grave around the Nursing lecture hall In the institution.

Students union leaders vowed to collaborate with security operatives to unravel the circumstances behind the gruesome murder and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

The deputy Vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Tajudeen Opoola who expressed the condolence of the school’s management said the institution has been shut and students are advised to vacate the campus immediately.

Meanwhile, police in the state said investigation has commenced into the killing of the student and ten suspects are already in custody.