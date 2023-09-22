Ekiti State Police Command has promised to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder of Atanda Modupe, a 200 level student of Federal University Oye Ekiti.

The police also confirmed that some officers of the command are undergoing interrogation for obtaining the sum of #92,000 naira from a resident along Ikere-Akure road in the state.

The police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu stated this on Friday while parading seventeen suspects including a lady arrested for various alleged criminal offences such as murder, kidnapping, impersonation, attempted murder.

Among the suspects were gang of cultists who killed a POS operator at Irona, Roundabout, Ado Ekiti in a broad day light, while his 3m was carted away.

Mr Sunday Abutu said the Command would at all time, rise up to its responsibility to perform its mandatory and statutory duty of protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens.