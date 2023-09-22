Governor of Kwara state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off the distribution of instructional materials and sports kits to pupils of public basic schools across the 16 local governments of the state.

The Governor said that the act was a part of his administration’s strategy to raise academic standards while easing the load on students and their parents in light of the nation’s economic situation.

This comes a day after the administration opened bids for the 2020 FGN-UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects, where at least 215 contractors had signified interest.

“This flag-off ceremony for the distribution of both instructional materials and sports kits procured from UBEC/KWSUBEB interventions of 2018 and 2019 matching grants is of great significance to the upliftment of basic education in the state. It reduces the burden on pupils/students’ parents, most especially in this hard time in the country,” he said in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun local government of the state.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented at the ceremony by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, stated that the program aimed at repositioning basic education in the domain of sporting activities as well as giving pupils/students with healthy and sound health.

AbdulRazaq appreciated key stakeholders who he said are working round the clock to ensure the success of all programmes of the administration, with particular reference to school leaders, administrators, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

The event was well attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Mrs. Rebecca Bake Olanrewaju; TIC Chairmen for Irepodun Comrade Jide Oyinloye, and Oke-Ero, Gbenga Yusuf; traditional rulers from Irepodun LG led by the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismaila Yahaya Alebiosu; and former deputy Chief of staff to the Governor, Princess Olubukola Babalola, among others.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kwara SUBEB, Professor Raheem Adaramaja, said Governor AbdulRazaq has been doing so much to reposition the education sector, including the procurement of multi-million naira textbooks and sports kits that he said are meant to make the students physically and mentally fit.

He thanked AbdulRazaq for the prompt response to the yearnings and aspirations of workers in the state, especially the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Adaramaja also praised the federal government through UBEC, the royal fathers, religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders for playing outstanding roles that culminated in the successes of the state government in the sector.

Mrs. Olanrewaju, in her remarks, said what is being witnessed in the state’s education sector is unique and commendable, and affirming all this process is capable of fully reviving the lost glory in that sector.

She appealed to all benefiting schools to make sure that the given items were properly delivered and maintained to achieve the set target.

Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, in his submission, said the project further attests that the administration is focused on changing the face of the education sector that he called a bedrock of any society.

He hailed AbdulRazaq for truly serving the masses, and how his government encourages the youth to fulfill their life dreams, alluding to his ascension to the throne of his forebears at a youthful age as a case study.

Some of the instructional materials for distribution include textbooks of Mathematics, English, Basic and Technology, Computer, Nigerian History and Jolly Phonics, plastic chairs and tables, ECCD materials, ICT equipment materials, and toys for ECCD materials among others.

The sports facilities include sets of table tennis, 120 sets of Jessey, traditional opon ayo; balls – volley, focal and handballs; boots of different grades; crutches, mobile cane, typewriters, talking calculators, print magnifiers, digital recorders, adaptive laptops, sensory toys, walking frames and wheelchairs for pupils with physical disabilities, among others.