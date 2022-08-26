Gov. AbdulRazaq flags off HYPPADEC Project in Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off the construction of drainage/dykes/erosion control project of Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) at General Hospital Patigi.

The governor applauded the commission for collaborating with the government to deliver the people the relief they needed.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, stated that the administration has intervened in various environmental management operations to protect the environment.

While commending the project, the Governor said the commission may wish to look into those areas with hydro-electric installations across the State that are being threatened by these adverse environmental factors and work in partnership with our Government in bringing desired succour to the people.

Speaking further, the governor said “Erosions, land degradations, deforestation, et al are among the major environmental issues affecting the State in recent times. The issues are caused and accelerated largely due to human factors (ranging from excessive wood logging for commercial purposes, charcoal production and so on) and of course other natural factors like climate change and global warming.”

“Interventions such as tree planting campaign – for afforestation would be highly recommended as it would break heavy wind and reduce heavy flows of water during precipitations that wash away the soils and leading to gully erosions,” AbdulRazaq recommended.

Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District Senator Sadiq Umar promised to go beyond legislative interventions to support HYPPADEC in making impacts on the lives of the people and communities within its areas of responsibility.

In his remarks, Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II said the erosion control project would reduce the sufferings of the people of Patigi Emirate and protect lives and properties of the people.

The Managing Director of HYPPADEC Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa explained that the site possess threats and causes distress not only to the inhabitants of the residential areas around the General hospital, but also to the multiple patients from the neighbouring communities

“Among other things, for example, it causes deterioration of roads and other critical infrastructure like the General Hospitals, Patigi. The importance of this project can, therefore, not be overemphasized. This is more so because the environmental hazards about to be tackled possess threats and causes distress not only to the inhabitants of of the residential areas around the General hospital, but also to the multiple patients from the neighbouring communities in Kwara as well as Niger and Kogi States.”

Yelwa charged all members of Patigi community to contribute their respective quota towards ensuring good maintenance of the drainage system about to be constructed,saying that the adverse environmental effects of poorly maintained drainage systems and poor waste management habits are almost equal with the effects of their complete absence.

The 570m span gully erosion with three metres wide and three metres depth will gulp the sum of N212m.

The flag off ceremony was attended by members of the State Executive Council including Commissioners for Environment Remilekun Banigbe; Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Architect Aliyu Muhammad Saifudeen and the Commissioner for Energy Mariam Ahmed Hassana.

