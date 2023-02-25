The official groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-storey, multi-purpose Kwara Revenue House in Ilorin, which will house all KW-IRS employees in addition to the tax offices located in the State Capital and throughout the State, has been flagged -off by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Governor “identified the projected Kwara Revenue House as a unique structure that, when completed, will contribute to the expansion of the internally generated revenue and the economy of the State,” according to his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi.

Advertisement

He noted that the move for construction of a befitting Head Office Complex, Revenue House, is to ease the daily activities of the agency and make tax operations efficient as much as possible, as the synergy of working at close quarters has been absent for years at the agency.

Mr. Alabi described the edifice as one of its kind like many other multi-million constructions such as the International Conference Centre, Ilorin Innovation Hub, the Visual Arts Centre amongst many other iconic projects ongoing in the State under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

It is also a building that will add to the emerging structure of Ilorin Business District around the Ahmadu Bello Way in Ilorin and improve the economic sustainability of the State.

Advertisement

Speaking earlier during her welcome and opening remarks, the Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi expressed the Service’s sincere appreciation to the visionary Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his dedication and commitment towards the development of all sectors of the State.

The KW-IRS boss added that the proposed Revenue House construction has gone through the standard process of procurement, bidding and the contractor engaged to execute the project has been duly scrutinized and appointed in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007, with needed support from both Kwara State Public Procurement Agency and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Development.

Speaking about the funding for the project, Omoniyi disclosed that since the beginning of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration, KW-IRS “only pays consultants for actual services rendered and captured on the systems of the Service, rather than making payment based on total collections by the State which was what was obtainable in the past.”

Advertisement

She said this has helped the Service in ‘saving funds’ that could have gone to consultants and with the support of Governor Mallam AbdulRazaq, the project is intended to be completed within two years, with funding sourced from the savings over this period from consultancy fees.

As the Service always pointed out, the Executive Chairman of KW-IRS stated that the establishment of KW-IRS is to carry out the sole responsibility of revenue mobilization for the ‘strategic’ development of Kwara State through productive collaboration with MDAs and stakeholders. Unlike in the past where MDAs collect subvention or running cost directly from KW-IRS, that does not happen anymore.

The Executive Chairman, KW-IRS stated that the Service will continue to partner with members of the State in the drive of revenue for continued development of the State, seeks continued understanding and support of all, and encourage collaboration that brings more development to Kwara.

Advertisement

She appreciated the cooperation of the hardworking staff of KW-IRS, stakeholders, MDAs, institutions, professional bodies, State House of Assembly as well as the taxpayers for the attainment of increased revenue of 112% of the given target in the year 2022, with a strong hope to surpass last year IGR achievement.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Architect Aliyu Mohammed Saifuddeen, described the proposed Revenue House as yet another product of a focus-driven leadership style of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In attendance at the auspicious occasion of the construction of a new Revenue House for Kwara were members of executive councils, government functionaries, members of the KW-IRS Board, and top management and management Staff of KW-IRS.