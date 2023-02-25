Voting is to continue till 6 pm in most polling units In Iba local government development area of Lagos State.

This is according to some presiding officers whose polling units are still filled with high number of voters on queues.

The development followed late arrival of election officials and materials which casual voting to commence more than two hours behind schedule.

TVC news observed that voting commenced as late as some minutes past 11 in the morning in most polling units to the frustration of voters who had trooped to their various centers early to exercise their franchise.

Apart from late arrival of materials, the bimodal voter accreditation, BVAS is also slowing voting process, evidenced at unit 029, where the machine shutdown for some minutes.

The same scenario also played out in some units in Badagry local government area where voting is still underway as at the time of this report.