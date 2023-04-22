The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Emir of Ilorin, on his 83rd birthday anniversary, saying the monarch has successfully etched his name in gold with his commitment to the welfare of his people, the development of the state, and his manly handling of public issues.

In a congratulatory message the Governor joined the people of Kwara State, especially sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate, to congratulate the Emir on this occasion as well as thank the Almighty Allah for His grace to the Monarch under his watch.

He said during his reign, Ilorin has gone through different phases of positive socioeconomic and political developments that have earned it respect and qualified it as a centre of excellence, peace, and harmony.

The governor, prayed to Allah, the Lord of the worlds, to look after the Emir of Ilorin and his household, and grant him good health as he continues to serve the people and Ilorin community and the entire state with everything that he has got.

Meanwhile, Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has also joined numerous individuals and organisations across and beyond the country in paying homage to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 83rd birthday.

A statement signed by the Union’s National Secretary, Abubakar Imam, quoted the IEDPU’s National President, Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman, as saying that “the Emir’s 83rd birthday, which falls due today, Saturday, April 22, 2023, is a special one as it coincides with this year’s Idel Fitri festival”.

The Union congratulated the Emir, who is also the Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, for marking another birthday on the throne of his forebears in sound health, adding that his reign has been very peaceful, progressive and prosperous

Alhaji Uthman described the Emir as a respected royal father, an outstanding elder statesman and an illustrious jurist who is, no doubt, a real blessing not only to Ilorin Emirate but also to the entire humanity.

The IEDPU’s President paid glowing tributes to the Emir for his numerous achievements in peacebuilding and other areas of national development, saying that Alhaji Sulu-Gambari is a leader who deserves to be honoured and celebrated by all and sundry.

The Executive and the entire members of Gamji Members Association(GAMA), Kwara State chapter similarly felicitated the chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

In a statement signed by its President General, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde Akanbi expressed delight that the reign of His Royal Highness has brought about unprecedented development in Ilorin Emirate and as well engender peace, not only in Ilorin Emirate but Kwara State as a whole.

The association prayed to God to continue to guide and guard the Emir in the discharge of his duties to Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria and humanity in general with sound health and a successful reign.