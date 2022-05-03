Emir of Ilorin asks Gov Abdulrasaq to declare for second term

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara state council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari has asked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to go ahead with his second term aspiration.

This is the first time that the Emir would publicly make such declaration.

This is coming on the heels of several calls by many political allies asking the governor to declare for a second term bid.

The Emir made the declaration when he led other dignitaries to pay Sallah homage on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Dr Sulugambari declared that it is within the constitutional right of the governor to seek for a second term in office and encouraged him to do so.

In his response, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the Emir for joining hands with the government to maintain peace in the state.