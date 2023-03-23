Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazak has paid a thank you visit to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara state Council of chiefs Dr Ibrahim Sule Gambari following his election victory on Saturday

The governor was accompanied by other federal and state legislators elect on the platform of the All progresses Congress.

Governor AbdulRazak who thanked the Emir for his support especially in sustaining the Peace of the state promised that traditional rulers especially in Northern Nigeria will be given constitutional roles.

Responding, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman Kwara State Council of chiefs Dr Ibrahim Sule Gambari commended the peaceful conduct of the election describing it as an indication of answered prayers.

Governor AbdulRazak said “Part of what we’re trying to do which we will continue to do within the Northern governors forum is to create a role for the traditional rulers in the Constitution and a proper role that gives power beyond what it used to be in the First Republic.

“We have seen the role traditional rulers play and we truly and deeply appreciate that too.