The Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR), on the 28th anniversary of his turbaning as the Emir.

The governor joined the people of Kwara State, especially of the Ilorin Emirate, to celebrate the royal father whose ascendancy to the throne marked a new and positive beginning for the respected institution and the people of the emirate.

Kwara Gov congratulates Emir of Ilorin on 28th coronation anniversary Kwara State Governor/Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) @RealAARahman has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR) on the 28th anniversary of his turbaning as the Emir. Advertisement The… pic.twitter.com/2BnHZcbCYX — Kwara State Government (@followKWSG) November 11, 2023

Advertisement

Governor AbdulRazaq, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, commended the emir for being an outstandingly peaceful and diplomatic leader whose credentials as a statesman, lover of culture and tradition, and generosity have rubbed off positively on the people and their wellbeing.

He beseeched Allah to give the emir and chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs good health, steady his feet on the right path, and ease his affairs as he continues to lead the people.