President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated the Awujale of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, on the 64th anniversary of his coronation.

The President said he joined the people of Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigerians in totality to celebrate the Royal Father and one of the longest reigning monarchs in Nigeria.

President Tinubu extolled the revered monarch as a fine personification of integrity, wisdom, and authenticity, as well as a prolific repository of Ijebuland’s and Nigeria’s cherished history.

The President thanked the Royal Father, whom he described as a “close confidant,” for his prayers, support, and wise counsel.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant His Royal Majesty the grace of good health and strength and many more prosperous years on the throne of his forefathers.