The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has rejoiced with the government and people of Niger State as the Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar CFR clocks 20years on the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Traditional Rulers Council.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also expressed joy over 71st birthday anniversary of the highly respected monarch who has served as a diligent Army Officer before his enthronement as the Chief Custodian of the tradition and culture of the people of Bida Emirate Council and beyond.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by the Emir’s spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, stressing that, “Etsu Yahaya Abubakar is a worldclass Traditional ruler has by all indications demonstrated his commitments in the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country.

On behalf of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari further confirmed that the celebrant is a great philanthropist, God-fearing and detrabalised Nigerian with genuine passion for national cohesion.

He however prayed that Almighty Allah continue to grant the monarch peaceful reign on the throne even as he appealed to the government and people of the state to continue to support with prayers at all times.