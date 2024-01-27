A politician and a prominent indigene of Ejigbo in Osun State, Richard Idowu popularly called Adeoriokin has been shot dead.However, his killer who was said to be a local hunter was also killed immediately.

The incident happened in Ejigbo during the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin

In a swift response, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered immediate investigation into the killing and counter-killing.

In a State by his Spokesperson, Rasheed Olawale, the Governor who commiserated with the people of Ejigbo town directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that the law takes its cause.

The Governor also called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident.

Advertisement

While noting that a high powered delegation has been dispatched to visit Ejigbo and ensure restoration of calm while investigation continues, the Governor also urged families of the deceased not to take laws into their hands