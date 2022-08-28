Emir of Ilorin condoles Gombe over Emir Kwairanga’s death 

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has sent his condolences to the Gombe State Traditional Rulers Council over the death of the Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga, who died at the early hours of Sunday.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also commiserated with the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, over the sudden demise of Emir Kwairanga who was also a descendant of late Modibbo Bubayero, the founder of Gombe Emirate.

Dr Gambari, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, made references to the aged-long relationship that exist between Ilorin Emirate and Gombe Emirate Councils respectively till d ate.

The monarch however expressed the deep sympathy of all the members of Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council to the government and people of Gombe State especially the Traditional Rulers Council over the demise of Emir Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also condoled with the widow, children, families both immediate and extended, Funakaye Emirate Council as well as sympathisers over the great loss of the monarch.