Emir of Ilorin Congratulates IBB at 81

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has congratulated the former Nigeria’s military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), on the occasion of his 81st birthday celebration.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari noted that Gen. Babangida is known for his Intellect, administrative competence, passion and commitment to the nation’s unity, peace and progress.

The Emir, in a goodwill message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Wednesday also commended the ex-military president for his contributions to the sustainability of Nigeria’s democratic practice through constant supports to all the tiers of government since the return of democracy in 1999.

He said: “Gen. Babangida has continued to offer himself to the nation as a virile counsellor to upcoming political leaders with strong network with both younger and older gladiators.”

Alhaji Sulu-Sulu-Gambari, on behalf of the entire Traditional Rulers Council in the state wished Gen. Babangida more years on earth with sound health and comfort.

“The nation’s political landscapes will continue to make reference to the historical role of the former military president which has further shaped the sociocultural and economic development of the country”, he added.

The Emir however commiserated with Gen. Babangida over the passage of his friend and former spokesman, Chief Duro Onabule, describing it as an unfortunate incidence.

He prayed Allah to grant the former military president the strength and patience to cope with the demise of the deceased and prayed God to grant the families, friends and associates left behind by late Chief Onabule the fortitude to bear the great loss.