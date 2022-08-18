ITF, NCDMB train 100 youths in skills acquisition

One Hundred youths have been trained in various Skills Acquisition programmes by the Industrial Training Fund.

The Programmes are supported by the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board which trains youths in eight different trade areas within a period of Six Months.

The acquisition level of skills among Nigerian youths still remains very low despite this being described as the global currency of 21st century economies.

Many experts believe a question of skills are the most viable and sustainable solution to combating rising unemployment and poverty which continue to defy the efforts of governments and non-governmental organisations.

The Nigeria government has, nonetheless, stepped up efforts to ensure that many Nigerians acquire skills.

Today, the industrial training fund in partnership with the Nigeria content development and monitoring Board has graduated one hundred youths who have gone through six months of training in eight different trade areas.

The trainees were urged to grab the opportunity to improve themselves.

Each graduant was also given a starter park and certificates to get started.