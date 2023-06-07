The National Youth Service Corp and Nasarawa state University have partnered to train Corp members on Entrepreneurship.

According to NYSC management, the Scheme is set to empower Corps members through wealth creation with the help of key stakeholders.

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed made the disclosure during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NYSC and Nasarawa State University, Keffi, NSUK on the training of Corps Members by entrepreneurship professionals from the institution.

Ahmed said his administration would continue to deepen the impact of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development for the growth of the national economy.

According to the Director General, the challenges of unemployment has called for collaboration with the Scheme to encourage youths for self reliance and entrepreneurship.

He said this would curtail youth restiveness and other forms of criminal tendencies.

He added that the partnership would also enable the Scheme to train Members of the host community from the NYSC SAED Centre.

The DG urged Corps Members and other youths to embrace the opportunity of the ultra-modern equipment at the Centre to empower themselves for financial independent.

The Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) in NYSC, Mrs Ngozi Nwatarali disclosed that one of the cardinal objectives of the NYSC is to encourage Corps Members acquire skills that will enable them become self-reliant and self employed for economic growth.

She added that NYSC graduate youths are not only adequately sensitized and given entrepreneurship and skills training, the Scheme facilitates start-up funds for their businesses through several financial partners as well as the provision of business mentorship until their businesses become successful.

The Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammad, said entrepreneurship is a source of wealth creation for every nation.

He described entrepreneurs as national assets towards economic growth for every nation which must be assisted.

The VC commended NYSC for empowering Corps Members with vocational skills during the service year.

“The training of Corps Members on Skills Acquisition is a tremendous achievement that the NYSC should work hard to sustain. I assure you of our utmost dedication to the cause of this collaboration”, the VC said