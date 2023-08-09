The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and the Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development are set to train Corps Members to provide humanitarian assistance.

President/Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Adamu Ibrahim, made this known when he joined other members of the council on a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Ibrahim described the NYSC as the only institution that offers selfless community development services to the public, stressing that Corps Members’ roles in rural development cannot be underestimated.

He praised the Scheme for the countless community development projects undertaken by Corps Members, from which many communities throughout the country have benefited.

He also praised the Scheme’s Director General and other Managers for teaching Corps Members about self-reliance, leadership positions, and societal values.

Ambassador Ibrahim added that the synergy would “enable Corps Members to understand the dynamics and importance of humanitarian and also tap into the potentials of building up careers in the sector through volunteerism.”

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed said there is the need for professional humanitarians in the society.

He commended the council for its efforts since its inception till date.

General Ahmed also promised to look into the request to strengthen the relationship.