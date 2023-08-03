Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has called on the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 corps members undergoing orientation to accept their postings in good faith irrespective of wherever they may be posted to.

Brigadier General Dogara Ahmed made this call at the Benue state NYSC Camp, Wanune where he admonished the corp members to interact freely with their host communities and establish permanent friendships.

This is one of the reasons for the establishment of the NYSC.

Youth Corp members are active involved, with NYSC officials and guests serving as the audience.

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Dogara Ahmed was also present.

He enjoined them to obey all camp rules and regulations in order to have a seamless orientation course and national service.

From the camp, Corp members will be posted to different places of primary assignment – towns, cities, communities scattered across the state

The state of security in some areas may serve to discourage and push some to try to change their places of primary assignment.

The NYSC Chief appealed to them to stick with wherever they are posted to

The State Coordinator expressed confidence in this batch of Corp members, commending them for their good conduct .

Youth corps members were urged to take the SAED program with all seriousness, as it would greatly assist them in becoming employers of labour.