The member representing Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency Eugene Dibiagwu has described as embarrassing the purported press engagement by the Member Representing Ideato Federal Constituency on behalf of the Imo State caucus in the National Assembly.

Addressing Journalists in Owerri the Imo State capital, the Lawmaker said there was no such engagement regarding security situation in the State and the arrest of an Imo based journalist Chinonso Uba by security agents.

The Imo Legislator used the occasion to put security agencies on notice to investigate Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu for hiding under yet to be established Imo State caucus in the national Assembly to peddle falsehood.